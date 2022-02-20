Wilson & SDSU slam St. Thomas on Senior Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - BROOKINGS, S.D. - For the seventh time in the last 11 seasons, the South Dakota State men’s basketball team completed an undefeated season at home.

The Summit League champion Jackrabbits overcame a slow start with a furious close to the first half, downing St. Thomas 79-60 in Frost Arena.

SDSU (25-4, 16-0 Summit League) owns the nation’s longest winning streak at 16 in a row and finished the home schedule 14-0.

Riley Miller, the excellent shooting guard of St. Thomas, was the story early. He scored 15 points in the opening minutes, as the visitors charged out to a 20-10 lead with 13:46 left in the half.

Then, the SDSU defense turned up the pressure.

The Jackrabbits allowed only three points over the next 12 minutes, holding St. Thomas scoreless on 16 of the ensuing 17 possessions. In all, it was a 22-2 onslaught that handed the hosts control of the game, a vice grip SDSU never loosened.

Baylor Scheierman turned in his 24th career double-double, scoring 23 points and nabbing 11 rebounds. He also distributed seven assists, leading State in all three categories.

Douglas Wilson, the team’s lone senior, shined in his Frost Arena farewell. The Des Moines, Iowa, native added 16 points and eight rebounds..

Charlie Easley (12) and Matt Dentlinger (10) also scored in double figures for the Jacks.

Miller finished with a game-high 27 points, including a season best eight treys for The Tommies (8-19, 2-13). St. Thomas, in its first year transitioning from Division III to Division I, has dropped 12 in a row after an 8-7 start.

SDSU shot 55 percent (28-of-51) to St. Thomas’ 31 percent (21-of-68). The Jacks owned a 38-12 advantage on points in the paint and shot 42 percent from deep, making 8-of-19 triples.

Game Notes

SDSU has gone undefeated at home in seven of the last 11 seasons, compiling a 141-7 mark in Frost Arena during that span. That’s a .952 home winning percentage, making it the best home court advantage statistically during that time.

The Jacks have won 25 games, second in the nation to Murray State (26-2).

State’s home win streak now stands at 17, the third longest active streak in the country.

SDSU outscored St. Thomas 15-4 at the stripe. The Jacks have made 152 more free throws than their opponents, the fourth best edge in Division I men’s hoops.

Up Next

SDSU hits the road for its final two games of the regular season. The trip begins Thursday, Feb. 24, in Tulsa, Okla.. The Jackrabbits meet Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. in the Mabee Center.

