Basketball coach rewarding effort off the court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - What started as a mentoring opportunity grew into something more for Rebecca Westra. The Rosa Parks Elementary basketball coach has dedicated her time to leading the kids that want to play. She expects the best from her players on the court and has a standard for the kids to reach in the classroom. Photojournalist Sam Tastad has the story.

