Boss’ new Tea location features pizza and local sports

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Boss’ Pizza and Chicken opened its new Tea location in late December to a very welcoming community.

“It’s an exciting time we really have felt welcomed by the Tea community and we feel like people are really excited about what we bring to the town,” Boss’ Pizza & Chicken Director of Franchising Josh Benz said.

The community is not just excited about the many food options the Sioux Falls-based company is offering. The new location is also trying its hand as a sports venue.

“We thought this is a great location to bring in the sports bar model while also allowing the community to embrace the high school and high school athletes while also a chance to see those sports on the big screens,” Benz said.

The televisions won’t be the only way to keep up with local sports though as a live ticker is continuously showing scores and trivia from around the area while newspaper clippings from sporting events in the past are built into the restaurant’s tables.

Boss’ Pizza is hoping their Tea location could be a model of future locations in the state.

“In South Dakota, high school athletics are so important to every community so we want to give people the opportunity to have a Boss’ Pizza in their community and show people really what they could do,” Benz said.

Boss’ Pizza and Chicken staff are also serving up comedy nights in addition to pizza, wings, and many sandwiches.

