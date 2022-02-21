Avera Medical Minute
Carnival cruises to relax mask mandates in March

By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - Carnival cruises will be easing its mask rules next month.

Beginning March 1, masks will be recommended but not required. However, the company said that there may be certain venues and events where you will have to wear a mask.

Masks onboard cruise ships have been an ongoing topic since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Carnival corporation owns several major cruise lines.

According to the company, about 13 million passengers sail onboard a Carnival-owned ship in a typical year.

