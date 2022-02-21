Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Emergency crews prepare for snow to approach our region

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With that expected snow creeping closer- snow removal businesses and first responders are preparing for the worst.

They are providing some friendly reminders for us before the snow starts falling.

People are advised to stay off the road during the potential snowstorm. However, if you must travel, officials say there are some key things to remember.

Travel in the winter can be dangerous, especially during a snowstorm and crews are standing by to do their job.

“We’re sitting pretty good on operators, so I don’t think it will be an issue. We do have a city holiday tomorrow so we put our individuals on standby so once it comes, we can give them a call and they’ll be ready to fight the snow.”-Dustin Hanson, Sioux falls street operations director.

Although there will be plenty of plows out to clear the roads it’s still a good idea to be prepared in case of an accident.

“If you’re out travelling in these bad weather conditions make sure you prepare a winter safety kit. If you find yourself stranded this emergency kit will become very useful. This kit could include a first aid kit, blanket, flashlights, water, and snacks.”-Taran Hunt, State Highway Trooper.

Another aspect of safety to be aware of is giving plows room to do their jobs.

“Just be careful, don’t get too close to the trucks. Give them the space they need to work. If we end up needing to plow the city again, the same thing. Give the trucks room to work so they can get it done and you can have safe travels.”-Hanson

If you must travel- South Dakota’s Department of Transportation will provide updates on road conditions.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is part of the current...
South Dakota native, actor talks about role in hit drama Yellowstone
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
FILE - In this Aug.13, 2019 file photo, a man walks his dog next to an apartment building owned...
Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail
Watching TV
KDLV back on the air
Papy Harerimana
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested for sexually assaulting teen

Latest News

Emergency crews prepare for snow to approach our region
Barks and Brews benefits Sioux Falls Humane Society
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Dakota News Now 10pm weekend