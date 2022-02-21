Emergency crews prepare for snow to approach our region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With that expected snow creeping closer- snow removal businesses and first responders are preparing for the worst.

They are providing some friendly reminders for us before the snow starts falling.

People are advised to stay off the road during the potential snowstorm. However, if you must travel, officials say there are some key things to remember.

Travel in the winter can be dangerous, especially during a snowstorm and crews are standing by to do their job.

“We’re sitting pretty good on operators, so I don’t think it will be an issue. We do have a city holiday tomorrow so we put our individuals on standby so once it comes, we can give them a call and they’ll be ready to fight the snow.”-Dustin Hanson, Sioux falls street operations director.

Although there will be plenty of plows out to clear the roads it’s still a good idea to be prepared in case of an accident.

“If you’re out travelling in these bad weather conditions make sure you prepare a winter safety kit. If you find yourself stranded this emergency kit will become very useful. This kit could include a first aid kit, blanket, flashlights, water, and snacks.”-Taran Hunt, State Highway Trooper.

Another aspect of safety to be aware of is giving plows room to do their jobs.

“Just be careful, don’t get too close to the trucks. Give them the space they need to work. If we end up needing to plow the city again, the same thing. Give the trucks room to work so they can get it done and you can have safe travels.”-Hanson

If you must travel- South Dakota’s Department of Transportation will provide updates on road conditions.

