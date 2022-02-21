I-29 north of Watertown closed Monday night due to winter weather

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials are closing a large portion of Interstate 29 in northeastern South Dakota as a winter weather system moves the region.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says due to snow and high winds, all lanes of I-29 will be closed from the city of Watertown to the North Dakota border beginning at 6 p.m. Monday.

DOT officials say the combination of snow and strong winds will make I-29 impassable during the evening and overnight hours. North Dakota officials have closed the Interstate from Fargo to the South Dakota border.

The DOT also anticipates secondary highways becoming impassable throughout the evening and overnight. A No Travel Advisory has been issued for the majority of northeast South Dakota due to blizzard-like conditions. The combination of the snow and wind will lead to visibility frequently reduced below one-half mile.

