Lennox native Kole Nordmann working to bring Winter Games back to Salt Lake City

Former Sioux Falls Sports Authority worker now market manager of Utah Olympic Park
Kole Nordmann marketing manager at Utah Olympic Park
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Growing up in Lennox, Kole Nordmann had a love for sports if not a whole lot of luck playing them.

“Baseball game where we played Dakota Valley and I remembered I hit a grand slam in that game to put us up by one run. But it basically got nullified because, once the game got cancelled due to the light conditions, it reverted back to the previous inning’s score!” Nordmann says.

He had greater fortune in sports management, getting his first job with the Sioux Falls Sports Authority in 2013 after getting degrees from Wayne State and USD.

“I remember the first year the Summit League Tournament went into the Denny Sanford Premier Center which was amazing. I really liked that sports can give back in a different way and be connected to something.” Kole says.

It led home to the home of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, Salt Lake City, where he’s been the marketing manager for the Utah Olympic Park for the past five years.

“They had the foresight to stash away about 70 million dollars and that was to carry forward what they referred to as the legacy venues of an Olympic games which are the venues that are most expensive to maintain.” Nordmann says.

Maintaining venues such as the cross country, speed skating and bobsled run has helped it become both a summer tourist and adventure destination, as well as a key training ground for aspiring Olympians.

“We actually trained nearly 70 percent of all of team USA for the Winter Games. Other countries like Korea and everyone have come to study us and see how we do and how we carry on the legacy of the games.” Kole says.

And on the 20th anniversary of the games, it’s got Salt Lake city poised to host again in 2030 or 2034.

“We’re basically around to ensure that, when we get another Olympics, we’re ready, willing and able to just go!” Nordmann says.

Something Kole will be right in the middle of.

