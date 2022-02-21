Avera Medical Minute
Life term handed down in Pine Ridge Reservation slaying

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Another man convicted of a fatal shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation in 2016 has been sentenced to life in federal prison.

Thirty-two-year-old Adan Corona was convicted last year along with Francisco Villanueva of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree felony murder and three other counts in the death of Vinny Brewer.

KOTA reports Corona’s attorney argued that Friday’s sentence of mandatory life in prison was cruel and unusual punishment and that it will be appealed.

Villanueva was earlier sentenced to two consecutive life terms.

Brewer was shot multiple times on a  Sunday afternoon outside of a Boys and Girls Club where families had gathered to watch basketball games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

