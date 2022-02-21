Making travel plans for 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After battling COVID-19 for nearly two years, travel numbers are beginning to creep back up to where they were pre-pandemic. And many of those planning trips this year will be taking to the skies.

Terry Ten Cate, a travel consultant with AAA in Sioux Falls, says travel is back.

“We are seeing a huge increase in the number of bookings,” Ten Cate said. “The public is ready to get out and start traveling again.”

Travel Awaits, an online publication which focuses on travelers 50+, estimates a majority of its demographic plan on more than one trip this year. And many intend to take extended vacations.

“They have been putting off those bucket list trips, so whether they were planning to go to Egypt or Italy, or if they want to revisit a place they’ve been meaning to get to, they are no longer waiting, they are taking those trips,” Travel Awaits Senior Vice President Missy Glassmaker said.

Travel Awaits data shows 54% of travelers are getting back on planes, that number up 20% from last year.

“I think folks are at a spot where they feel they’ve done everything they can do,” Glassmaker said. “If they’ve been vaccinated, they’ve been boosted, they’re ready to travel, they don’t want to stay home anymore.”

The recent loosening of restrictions in several European countries has refueled interest to travel abroad. In addition, trips to Mexico and the Caribbean have regained steam.

For those traveling domestically, warm destinations, like Florida, remain popular. One surprise - national parks continue to draw in visitors.

“You know, that’s the business that I’m in, is to make people’s dreams, or wishes, or whatever they want to do, to be able to go and see these destinations again, anywhere in the world, and so, it’s exciting,” Ten Cate said.

While the future of the virus is uncertain, travel experts expect these trends to continue through 2022.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.