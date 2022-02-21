New-look Northern State coming together entering NSIC Mens Basketball Tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The NSIC Basketball Tournaments get underway on Wednesday at campus sites moving to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls for quarterfinals on Saturday.

On the men’s side it’s been the Northern State Invitational over the last four years with the Wolves winning the title each season.

The road to a fifth straight championship will be much more difficult. The Wolves lost four starters off last year’s championship squad to the transfer portal headlined by forward Parker Fox transferring to the University of Minnesota.

Though it was a struggle early to get on the same page, the Wolves seem to be coming together at the right time, winning four straight heading into the tournament to finish 19-11.

Northern hosts MSU-Mankato on Wednesday at 6 PM. If they win they’ll face Upper Iowa a week from today at 11:00 AM at the Sanford Pentagon.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.