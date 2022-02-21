Police: Man shot, killed at downtown Rapid City bar

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting at a bar in downtown Rapid City early Sunday.

Police Lt. Kevin Masur says officers were called to Teddy’s Sports Bar at about 1 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The man’s identity has not been released. No arrests have been made.

