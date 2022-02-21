Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man shot, killed at downtown Rapid City bar

Scene following fatal shooting at Rapid City bar on Feb. 20.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting at a bar in downtown Rapid City early Sunday.

Police Lt. Kevin Masur says officers were called to Teddy’s Sports Bar at about 1 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The man’s identity has not been released. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

