Stampede stall in overtime loss to Sioux City

Herd waste early two goal lead and fall 4-3
Sioux Falls loses Sunday matinee 4-3
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A night after drawing changing their name to the Fighting Wiener Dogs in honor of the annual Wiener Dog Races at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, and rolling to a 6-1 victory over Omaha in front of 10,188, Sioux Falls went back to being the Stampede.

Unfortunately they also went back into the loss column.

Despite scoring just 46 seconds into the game and going up by two halfway through the first period, the Stampede couldn’t hold off visiting Sioux City, giving up two goals in the third and falling 4-3 in overtime.

Daniel Russell got the scoring started 46 seconds in off a feed from Blake Humphrey. Less than eight minutes later Maddox Fleming redirected a deep shot to make it 2-0.

Though Sioux City countered with a goal in the first period, the Herd went up 3-1 in the final minute of the second period on a Sam Harris goal.

Unfortunately it only took the Muskies less than five minutes to tie the game in the third. Bennett Schimek scored his second goal of the game 1:38 in followed just under three minutes later by an equalizer from Kirklan Irey.

In overtime, with three seconds left, Owen McLaughlin scored the game winner.

Isak Posch stopped 23 shots in net for the Stampede while Alex Tracy saved 19 for Sioux City.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

