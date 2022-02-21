Unity Christian & West Lyon punch tickets to Iowa Girls 3A State Basketball

ORANGE CITY & LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Iowa Girls STate Basketball Tournament starts a week from tomorrow and a pair of Northwestern Iowa teams will be favorites to reach the title game in 3A

Unity Christian (Orange City) punched their ticket last night with an 85-54 win over Cherokee Washington to win the REgion 8 title. The 23-1 Knights will be the top seed.

The second seed will be West Lyon. Led by SDSU-signee Brooklyn Meyer they beat Forest City 45-33 to claim Region 1. The Wildcats are also 23-1.

