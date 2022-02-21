Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Unity Christian & West Lyon punch tickets to Iowa Girls 3A State Basketball

Both teams will be top seeds in tournament which starts a week from Monday
Will be top two seeds when tournament starts a week from tomorrow
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY & LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Iowa Girls STate Basketball Tournament starts a week from tomorrow and a pair of Northwestern Iowa teams will be favorites to reach the title game in 3A

Unity Christian (Orange City) punched their ticket last night with an 85-54 win over Cherokee Washington to win the REgion 8 title. The 23-1 Knights will be the top seed.

The second seed will be West Lyon. Led by SDSU-signee Brooklyn Meyer they beat Forest City 45-33 to claim Region 1. The Wildcats are also 23-1.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is part of the current...
South Dakota native, actor talks about role in hit drama Yellowstone
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
FILE - In this Aug.13, 2019 file photo, a man walks his dog next to an apartment building owned...
Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail
Watching TV
KDLV back on the air
Papy Harerimana
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested for sexually assaulting teen

Latest News

Team finished 19-11 in 2021-22 regular season
New-look Northern State coming together entering NSIC Mens Basketball Tournament
Heading to Iowa 3A State Tournament
Unity Christian & West Lyon qualify for Iowa Girls State 3A Basketball Tournament
Reacts to winning Iowa 2A Heavyweight State Wrestling Title
West Lyon's Easton Fleshman wins Iowa Heavyweight Wrestling Title
Team finished 19-11 in 2021-22 regular season
New-Look Northern State men reload for NSIC Tournament