West Lyon’s Easton Fleshman wins Iowa State Heavyweight Championship

By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - West Lyon High School has an Iowa State Wrestling Champion.

Last night in the 2A Heavyweight Championship match the Wildcats Easton Fleshman got an escape in overtime and then rode out the rest of the period against Solon’s Gage Marty to win state 2-1 in front of more than 18,000 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Easton says a loss earlier in the season was a big reason he won his final match!

