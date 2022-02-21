Winter Storm to Continue Through Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first significant winter storm in several weeks will be impacting our region over the next 24-36 hours, bringing with it heavy snow, gusty winds and frigid temperatures.

WEATHER ALERTS: A WINTER STORM WARNING is in place for the far northern counties in South Dakota. That will expire at 6 PM Monday for Brown, Campbell, Corson and McPherson counties and continue for Marshall and Roberts counties until 6 PM Tuesday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will begin at noon Monday in northern Iowa due to the threat of freezing drizzle, but will begin at 6 PM for the Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Pierre, Brookings and Huron areas. The advisory will run through 6 PM Tuesday.

TODAY: Snow will be likely through the day Monday with the bulk of the snow remaining north and northwest during the day. The shield of snow slowly shifts southeast throughout the day. Places like Sioux Falls, Yankton, Worthington and Spencer have the threat of seeing some flurries and patchy freezing drizzle during the day. Winds remain strong out of the N and NE at 15-30 mph, so blowing and drifting snow will be likely. Not only will we deal with the snow and wind, but it’s going to be cold as well. Highs Monday range from the single digits above north and west to the teens and 20s southeast.

TONIGHT: Snow will become more widespread in coverage throughout the night as the system slowly tracks east and southeast. The snow will mostly be light but is some bursts of heavier snow can be expected at times. Winds remain strong out of the N at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Lows drop back into the single digits above and below with some teens below north and west.

TUESDAY: Snow showers will continue areawide throughout the day before gradually ending Tuesday evening. Winds will be out of the N and NNW at 15-30 mph with higher gusts, so blowing and drifting snow will continue to be an issue. Highs will only be in the single digits above and below with wind chills in the teens and 20s below. Lows plummet to the teens and 20s below with decreasing clouds.

SNOW TOTALS: When it is all said and done, the warning areas have the best chance of seeing 6-12″ with higher amounts possible around the Sisseton and Britton areas. Places like Pierre, Huron, Worthington, Marshall and Watertown are looking at roughly 4-8″ with 2-4″ for places like Sioux Falls, Yankton and Sheldon.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Dangerously cold temperatures linger Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the single digits above and below with lows in the teens and 20s below, possibly even some spots reaching -30. Some light snow and flurries are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning for the southern and southeastern areas. By the weekend, sunshine returns and we see a rebound in temperatures, though it’ll likely remain below average for late February.

