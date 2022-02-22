Avera Medical Minute
7 new COVID-19 reported in South Dakota Tuesday; Active cases below 8,000

File Q: Is it possible that children could receive their vaccinations at school? A: I think...
File Q: Is it possible that children could receive their vaccinations at school? A: I think that will vary from location to location but we're certainly open to partnering with communities and schools, whatever it takes. We're willing to have those conversations, to get folks vaccinated, and that children group is going to be a really important stage. Q:What are the latest updates when it comes to the CDC and their guidelines regarding the pandemic? A:In prior times, the recommendation was to separate COVID vaccination by 14 days before after from any other vaccination. So they've removed that restriction of not being allowed to give other vaccines within 14 days of COVID vaccinations that you can give them on the same day. And so that makes it just a little bit easier because we've certainly had people that, 'Oh I forgot and got my flu shot' and they've got to then wait 14 days before they can get COVID vaccination. So with that restriction being limited, that will be a nice thing. Q: And will that be beneficial as we're looking at kids getting ready for back-to-school immunizations over the summertime, too? A: Yes, so the CDC even stated, maybe we can use the COVID vaccinations as a time that we can catch up immunizations for things like adolescent meningitis and tetanus updates and so not only not avoiding it, but doing it coadministration at the same time. Now that's going to be a little bit tricky because right now most locations that are giving COVID vaccinations don't have some of these other vaccinations, but it's one thing for us to start looking at that possibility.(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported seven additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, though the state’s case count continued to fall.

The Department of Health reported 158 new cases, but they were outpaced by recoveries as active infections fell by over 700 to 7,706.

Current hospitalizations also continued to decline, down 11 to 211.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 2,779. The latest victims included one person in their 60s, two in their 70s, and four over age 80.

Tuesday’s case report only includes data from last Thursday and Friday. Case numbers from the extended Presidents’ Day weekend will be released Wednesday.

South Dakota's COVID-19 website

