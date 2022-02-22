7 new COVID-19 reported in South Dakota Tuesday; Active cases below 8,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported seven additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, though the state’s case count continued to fall.

The Department of Health reported 158 new cases, but they were outpaced by recoveries as active infections fell by over 700 to 7,706.

Current hospitalizations also continued to decline, down 11 to 211.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 2,779. The latest victims included one person in their 60s, two in their 70s, and four over age 80.

Tuesday’s case report only includes data from last Thursday and Friday. Case numbers from the extended Presidents’ Day weekend will be released Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.