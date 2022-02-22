Assistant Attorney General Doug Barnett announces candidacy for Circuit Court Seat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The current Assistant Attorney General for South Dakota announced his candidacy for the position of Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge on Tuesday.

A press release stated that Doug Barnett served as Assistant Attorney General for nearly 20 years, prosecuting hundreds of felony-level cases including drug distribution, thefts, assaults, and over 15 homicides (one involving a double defendant capital murder case).

Barnett says he looks forward to continuing the work of the retiring Circuit Judge Bradley Zell, “I believe that my experience and my commitment to public service, including my sense of fairness and justice for all involved in the court system, will serve me well in the role of Circuit Court Judge.”

Barnett is a fourth-generation Minnehaha County resident. He, his wife, and their two children live in Sioux Falls.

He is active as a volunteer at The Banquet, as a Scout leader, and enjoys outdoor activities including hunting and fishing with his family. He has served on a number of committees including the law school committee for the State Bar of South Dakota and at his childrens’ schools.

For more information, contact barnettforjudge22@gmail.com

