Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Big Sioux Film Festival this Thursday

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Big Sioux Film Festival is this Thursday at The State Theatre and is supporting a great cause that affects all of us. The Friends of the Big Sioux River have created a night of awareness and are showing 4 short films.

Time: 7pm-9pm | Tickets: $50 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-sioux-film-festival-a-fbsr-fundraiser-tickets-227776103457

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Winter Storm to Continue Through Tuesday
School bus stop sign
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash on 60th Street North
What started as a mentoring opportunity grew into something more for Rebecca Westra.
Basketball coach rewarding effort off the court

Latest News

A S.D. DOT camera shows road conditions on I-29 near Sisseton early in the morning on Feb. 22.
No travel advised in northeast South Dakota amid winter storm
Tuesday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Tuesday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
With snow in the forecast, many snowmobile owners are anxious to get out on the trails. Whether...
Keep snowmobile safety in mind with more snow on the way
Snowmobile safety heightened during winter months
Snowmobile safety heightened during winter months