Brooklyn Meyer a force for West Lyon

INWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) - Brooklyn Meyer plays basketball with the physicality of a football player.

“Unselfish, intimidating, strong!” West Lyon Girls Basketball Head Coach Ryan Brasser says of Meyer.

Which makes sense having grown up in a family of West Lyon football royalty. Her dad and uncle along with several cousins, including Jaxon Meyer, have all played for the Wildcats.

“Family reunions, we get picked on a lot the girls do! I don’t know if that makes us tougher, if that makes us more gritty. I don’t know!” Brooklyn says.

It helped develop an edge which starts on the defensive end.

“Yeah I feel like it starts from the beginning of the game, just not letting girls get easy baskets when we’re on defense, and I think it just carries it from there.” Meyer says.

And it’s helped Brooklyn become one of Iowa’s top players. In four years she’s scored more than 1400 career points, pulled down nearly more than 900 rebounds, and blocked more than 400 shots.

This season she leads the Wildcats in points, rebounds, blocks and assists, and has them back in the state tournament for the second consecutive year.

“The biggest thing that jumped with Brooklyn off the page is just her work ethic and how much she truly cares for her teammates. She’ll do exactly what you ask to the best of her abilities.” Brasser says.

All while preparing to head to college next season at South Dakota State.

“We’ve followed and watched Brooklyn for years. She’s an elite post player. She can score inside. She’s a phenomenal player on the perimeter too, she can step out and make shots. She’s a great passer, she makes free throws, she rebounds. There’s really not much Brooklyn can’t do and so she I would think would have a pretty immediate impact in what we’re doing going forward.” SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston says of Meyer.

“I’m trying to focus on finishing out high school but I can’t wait for that (to go to SDSU)!” Brooklyn says.

In between Meyer hopes to help West Lyon hang their first girls basketball state championship banner alongside the football ones..>

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.