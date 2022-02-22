Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark

Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas Monday after a shark bit his arm. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 7)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas on Monday after a shark bit his arm.

Video of the rescue shows the crew slowly dropping down to the boat to help the 51-year-old man.

The Coast Guard hoisted him into their helicopter near Bimini, Bahamas and flew him to a hospital in Miami.

Someone on the boat was able to bandage up the man until help arrived.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Winter Storm to Continue Through Tuesday
School bus stop sign
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash on 60th Street North
What started as a mentoring opportunity grew into something more for Rebecca Westra.
Basketball coach rewarding effort off the court

Latest News

The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Verdict reached in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery killing
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Supreme Court will take case on refusal to serve gay couples
Snoop Dogg (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Snoop Dogg coming to Sioux Falls for ‘4/20 Special Tour’
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine