Emergency Medical Technicians brave winter storm

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the road conditions continued to worsen on Monday in Aberdeen, Emergency Medical Technicians were still on the clock and were prepared to respond to any calls they might receive.

They want the public to be aware, however, that the winter storm weather hitting Aberdeen could cause delayed response times.

”First day of EMT school, you get taught that you come home safe. If it takes you an extra twenty minutes to get there, on our reports we just say that response time was delayed due to weather conditions,” said Dan Mielke, the owner of Aberdeen Ambulance Service.

The visibility near Aberdeen was less than a quarter mile throughout Monday, and that makes emergency responders’ jobs that much harder.

”The scariest part of the call sometimes is getting out to it, yes. You cringe every time the phone rings,” said Mielke.

While fewer calls come in during harsh weather conditions, the ones that do normally involve weather-related medical emergencies.

”More medical cardiac because people are out shoveling, cold air, sucking it in. Fractures, you’re walking and you don’t see the ice under the snow, boom, down you go,” said Mielke.

The Aberdeen Ambulance Service staff say they also halted all transfers unless they are critical to avoid getting stuck in the winter storm.

”Today, if somebody wanted to go to Sioux Falls, unless it’s life or death we won’t go on the road. It doesn’t do us any good if we’re sitting in the ditch for two hours waiting for somebody to come rescue us,” said Mielke.

EMTs say that the best way to make life easier for those first responders on the clock today is to stay at home if possible.

“If you can stay home, stay home. It just makes everybody’s life, police officers and fire department, everybody’s life so much easier,” said Mielke.

The staff at Aberdeen Ambulance Service did respond to an emergency call near Groton Monday morning, but as road conditions continue to worsen, response times could get longer.

