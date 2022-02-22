Avera Medical Minute
Former SDSU defensive back Josh Manchigiah transferring to rival South Dakota

Led Jackrabbits with four interceptions during 2020 spring season
Defensive back led Jackrabbits in interceptions during run to national title game
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State-U football rivalry has heated up over over the last three years with the Coyotes winning two straight over the Jackrabbits, most notably the hail mary walkoff winner last year.

And when they meet later this year there will be some added intrigue as one of the players involved in that play is switching sides.

Following the end of the SDSU’s season in December, safety Josh Manchigiah announced that he would enter the transfer portal.

Tonight he announced via Twitter that he will be heading to the University of South Dakota.

The Papillion, Nebraska native played in 52 games for the Jackrabbits over the course of five seasons, totaling 159 tackles, a sack and seven interceptions. He led the Jackrabbits with four picks during their spring run to the FCS National Title Game last year.

He can play immediately and has one year of eligibility remaining.

If you’re wondering, Manchigiah is scheduled to play against his former Jackrabbit teammates as a Coyote on October 8th in Brookings.

