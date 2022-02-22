Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1, GOP congressional leaders announced Tuesday.

Reynolds was praised by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell as fighting COVID “without forgetting common sense” by protecting Iowans’ health and their rights at the same time.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said “disastrous decision-making in Washington” has been offset by real leadership in states across the country, and cited Iowa as an example.

“She handled COVID by choosing freedom over lockdowns and personal responsibility over mandates – leading to real economic recovery from the pandemic,” McCarthy said.

Reynolds is the 43rd governor of Iowa and has served since May of 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Winter Storm to Continue Through Tuesday
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash on 60th Street North
School bus stop sign
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl
A DOT plow contends with icy conditions in northeast South Dakota as a winter weather system...
I-29 north of Watertown closed Monday night due to winter weather

Latest News

The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
European Union nations unanimously approve Russian sanctions
MUGS
Police: Suspects in Sioux Falls robbery claim they were ‘looking for something’
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Russia to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine
File Q: Is it possible that children could receive their vaccinations at school? A: I think...
7 new COVID-19 reported in South Dakota Tuesday; Active cases below 8,000