Gregory fire department fights fire and frigid temperatures

GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Firefighters faced frigid temperatures as they fought a residential fire that broke out on Tuesday, there were no injuries reported.

The Fire Chief in Gregory Joel Bartling said no one was home during the fire, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Burke fire department was able to provide mutual aid to the Gregory Volunteer Fire Department, fighting the fire in a -30°F windchill.

Mr. G’s donated hot coffee and breakfast pizza to the firefighters. Lee Lubbers of Lubbers Farms also got both departments’ coffee from Dayspring Coffee.

02/22/2022 (Dakota News Now)

