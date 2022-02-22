Martina McBride coming soon to Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Martina McBride is coming to Sioux Falls this April.

The performance will take place at the Swiftel Center on Saturday, April 23.

Tickets range from $35-$105 and will go on sale Feb. 25 at the Swiftel Center Ticket Office and online at TicketMaster.com

About Martina McBride

Martina was awarded for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence receiving the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award.

Multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride has sold over 18 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits.

McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records. Nine Platinum honors, two Platinum Records, and two Triple Platinum Awards.

Martina has also released two books – the first, Around the Table, a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, in October 2018.

Venue Information

Exclusive venue pre-sale information coming soon to all Swiftel Center email subscribers. To receive information on the event and get access to pre-sale codes, subscribe at www.swiftelcenter.com/signup.

For more information, visit www.swiftelcenter.com, call (605) 692-7539 or follow at www.facebook.com/swiftelcenter.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.