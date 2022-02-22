Avera Medical Minute
No travel advised in northeast South Dakota amid winter storm

A S.D. DOT camera shows road conditions on I-29 near Sisseton early in the morning on Feb. 22.
A S.D. DOT camera shows road conditions on I-29 near Sisseton early in the morning on Feb. 22.(South Dakota Dept. of Transportation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A winter storm is resulting in poor driving conditions across the region, particularly in northeast South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has issued a no travel advisory for a majority of the northeastern part of the state due to snow and high winds. The state’s road conditions map indicated snow-covered or icy roads from Highway 25 to the North Dakota border.

Interstate 29 remained closed from Watertown to Fargo Tuesday morning. Officials closed the Interstate Monday night.

South Dakota road conditions map

The winter storm brought with it the first measurable snowfall to southeastern and central South Dakota in over a month. First Alert meteorologist Austin Haskins says another inch or two is expected throughout the day Tuesday.

The weather system is accompanied by dangerously cold temperatures, with lows dropping below zero Tuesday and Wednesday.

Get the latest forecast updates on the First Alert weather page.

