Police: Suspects in Sioux Falls robbery claim they were ‘looking for something’

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say two women were inside an apartment with a four-month-old girl when two other women entered their apartment and physically attacked and robbed them.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the offenders were 30-year-old Terrince Delaney and 36-year-old Quinnita McNeely from Sioux Falls.

Clemens says the victims apparently knew one of the offenders and opened the door, at which point Delaney hit the person who opened the door several times in the head with a handgun. McNeely, who had been standing outside, came in with a tire iron and hit the injured victim several times with the tire iron.

The suspects said that they were looking for something specific, but the victims did not know what they were referring to.

Police say Delaney and McNeely took the victims’ phones to prevent police from being called before they left. The victims later found their phones outside and called the police, and a patrol car in the area stopped the suspects’ vehicle.

The handgun and tire iron were both found inside the car.

Clemens says the incident happened in eastern Sioux Falls. Both suspects were arrested for aggravated assault, robbery, and burglary. Delaney was additionally charged with committing a felony with a firearm. McNeely was given the additional charge of interfering with emergency communications for taking the victims’ phones.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening Clemens said.

