Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Prosecutors, Ravnsborg’s chief of staff to testify at impeachment hearing

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s office and the attorneys who prosecuted his case are next in line to testify at his impeachment hearing.

The House Select Committee on Investigation will hold its seventh meeting at the Capitol on Thursday. On Tuesday, Dakota News Now obtained a list of individuals set to give testimony at that hearing.

The list includes Tim Bormann, who serves as Ravnsborg’s chief of staff. He has issued many statements on Ravnsborg’s behalf during the course of the investigation into Ravnsborg’s fatal 2020 crash.

The list also includes Sully County State’s Attorney Emily Sovell and Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore. Sovell led the prosecution’s case against Ravnsborg, and Moore assisted. Last February, the pair held a press conference announcing misdemeanor charges against Ravnsborg. They said the state could not bring more serious manslaughter charges because South Dakota does not have a negligent homicide law.

South Dakota DCI Director David Natvig will also testify Thursday.

Ravnsborg is facing an impeachment probe for his role in a crash where he struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever with his car. Ravnsborg ultimately pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges, though those charged did not find him criminally at fault for the crash.

Several officials, including Gov. Kristi Noem, have called for Ravnsborg to resign following the crash. Lawmakers initiated impeachment proceedings after he refused to step down. It is up to the House Select Committee to decide whether a vote to remove Ravnborg from office will be put to the full House.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Winter Storm to Continue Through Tuesday
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash on 60th Street North
School bus stop sign
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl
A DOT plow contends with icy conditions in northeast South Dakota as a winter weather system...
I-29 north of Watertown closed Monday night due to winter weather

Latest News

MUGS
Police: Suspects in Sioux Falls robbery claim they were ‘looking for something’
File Q: Is it possible that children could receive their vaccinations at school? A: I think...
7 new COVID-19 reported in South Dakota Tuesday; Active cases below 8,000
Martina McBride
Martina McBride coming soon to Brookings
House committee advances Noem’s telemedicine abortion ban