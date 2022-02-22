Senior Day a family affair for SDSU’s Douglas Wilson

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State honored lone departing senior Douglas Wilson on Saturday by literally making it a family affair.

His son Douglas Jr. joined his father during the starting lineup introductions prior to the game with St. Thomas. After that dad proceeded to score 16 points and pull down eight rebounds in his Frost Arena finale filled with standing ovations and a special ceremony after the game.

Wilson and the Jackrabbits beat St. Thomas 79-60 and have the nation’s longest winning streak at 16 consecutive games. They wrap up the regular season with games at Oral Roberts on Thursday and Kansas City Saturday.

