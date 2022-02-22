Sioux Falls among several communities hosting final legislative forum Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the 2022 South Dakota legislative session winds down, several communities are hosting their final legislative coffees or cracker barrel sessions over the next couple weekends.

The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce is one of several organizations hosting its last legislative coffee of the season on Saturday. Some communities, including Aberdeen, will host one last forum on March 5.

These sessions are a chance for constituents to talk with their representatives about the issues being debated at the statehouse in Pierre.

The following is a list of forums in our region scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26:

Sioux Falls area (Districts 10, 12, and 25) - 11:45 a.m. Southeast Technical College

Brookings area (District 7) - 9:30 a.m. at City/County Government Center

Huron area - 9 a.m. at Fine Arts Center on the Huron Community Campus

Vermillion area - 9 a.m. at Vermillion City Hall

The following is a list of forums on March 5:

Aberdeen area (Districts 1, 2, 3, and 23) - 10 a.m. at Barnett Center on NSU campus

Yankton (District 18) - 10 a.m. at CMTEA building

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.