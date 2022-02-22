Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls among several communities hosting final legislative forum Saturday

Sioux Falls area legislative coffee session (file)
Sioux Falls area legislative coffee session (file)(Mike Shafer | Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the 2022 South Dakota legislative session winds down, several communities are hosting their final legislative coffees or cracker barrel sessions over the next couple weekends.

The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce is one of several organizations hosting its last legislative coffee of the season on Saturday. Some communities, including Aberdeen, will host one last forum on March 5.

These sessions are a chance for constituents to talk with their representatives about the issues being debated at the statehouse in Pierre.

The following is a list of forums in our region scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26:

Sioux Falls area (Districts 10, 12, and 25) - 11:45 a.m. Southeast Technical College

Brookings area (District 7) - 9:30 a.m. at City/County Government Center

Huron area - 9 a.m. at Fine Arts Center on the Huron Community Campus

Vermillion area - 9 a.m. at Vermillion City Hall

The following is a list of forums on March 5:

Aberdeen area (Districts 1, 2, 3, and 23) - 10 a.m. at Barnett Center on NSU campus

Yankton (District 18) - 10 a.m. at CMTEA building

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Winter Storm to Continue Through Tuesday
School bus stop sign
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash on 60th Street North
What started as a mentoring opportunity grew into something more for Rebecca Westra.
Basketball coach rewarding effort off the court

Latest News

House committee advances Noem’s telemedicine abortion ban
Snoop Dogg (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Snoop Dogg coming to Sioux Falls for ‘4/20 Special Tour’
Big Sioux Film Festival
Big Sioux Film Festival this Thursday
A S.D. DOT camera shows road conditions on I-29 near Sisseton early in the morning on Feb. 22.
No travel advised in northeast South Dakota amid winter storm