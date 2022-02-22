Sioux Falls woman killed in crash on 60th Street North

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a 63-year-old Sioux Falls woman was killed Monday evening when her vehicle collided with another vehicle.

Authorities say the woman was traveling westbound on N. 60th Street neat Westport Avenue when her vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a pickup truck heading east.

The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old Brandon man, was treated for minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities say it does not appear the woman was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

Road conditions may have been a factor in the crash and police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be involved.

As of Monday night, no charges have been filed.

Names are being withheld pending notifications of family members.

