Snoop Dogg coming to Sioux Falls for ‘4/20 Special Tour’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Snoop Dogg is joining rising Country Music star Koe Wetzel for a unique collaboration in Sioux Falls.

The pair will perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on April 19 as part of the “4/20 Special Tour,” organizers announced Tuesday.

Snoop Dogg and Koe Wetzel met for the first time in the summer of 2021, according to a press release, and pictures and videos of them together went viral. The two decided to team up. While Snoop performs a 4/20 concert series each year, this year, Wetzel will join him for a week, including at the Sioux Falls performance.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 25. You can find more information at the Ticketmaster website.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.