Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Snoop Dogg coming to Sioux Falls for ‘4/20 Special Tour’

Snoop Dogg (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Snoop Dogg (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Snoop Dogg is joining rising Country Music star Koe Wetzel for a unique collaboration in Sioux Falls.

The pair will perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on April 19 as part of the “4/20 Special Tour,” organizers announced Tuesday.

Snoop Dogg and Koe Wetzel met for the first time in the summer of 2021, according to a press release, and pictures and videos of them together went viral. The two decided to team up. While Snoop performs a 4/20 concert series each year, this year, Wetzel will join him for a week, including at the Sioux Falls performance.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 25. You can find more information at the Ticketmaster website.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Winter Storm to Continue Through Tuesday
School bus stop sign
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash on 60th Street North
What started as a mentoring opportunity grew into something more for Rebecca Westra.
Basketball coach rewarding effort off the court

Latest News

Big Sioux Film Festival
Big Sioux Film Festival this Thursday
A S.D. DOT camera shows road conditions on I-29 near Sisseton early in the morning on Feb. 22.
No travel advised in northeast South Dakota amid winter storm
Tuesday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Tuesday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
With snow in the forecast, many snowmobile owners are anxious to get out on the trails. Whether...
Keep snowmobile safety in mind with more snow on the way