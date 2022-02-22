Snow to Continue Through the Evening, Then Dangerously Cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first major winter storm in quite sometime will continue throughout our Tuesday before wrapping up Tuesday evening. The story behind it will be some dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills that will last for a couple days and nights.

WEATHER ALERTS: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for most of the area, while a BLIZZARD WARNING continues for Brown, McPherson, Grant, Edmunds, Day, Marshall and Roberts counties. All alerts will expire at 6 PM.

TODAY: Snow showers will continue throughout the day as the storm system begins to depart. Snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast in the afternoon. Winds will remain strong out of the N and NNW at 15-35 mph with higher gusts at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow along with near whiteout conditions at times. Highs will remain steady in the single digits above and below with wind chill values between -15 and -35.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will break later this evening with skies becoming partly cloudy. Any lingering snow will end by the mid-evening. Winds will be gusty out of the N at 15-30 mph during the evening, decreasing to 5-20 mph overnight. Lows fall back into the teens and 20s below with wind chill values will between -20 to -45.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: The dangerously cold weather will continue and it’s possible some record cold highs and record lows could be broken. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky northeast but mostly cloudy elsewhere Wednesday. Another round of light snow moves in Wednesday night into Thursday, mostly confined to the southeast parts of the area. This round of snow could bring a trace to 2″ of snow. Highs will top out in the single digits above and below with slightly warmer temperatures for Thursday. Lows drop back in the teens and 20s below though Wednesday night, areas south will only fall back into the single digits below.

WEEKEND: High pressure will settle in for the weekend, so expect a mainly clear sky with scattered cloud cover from time to time. Highs rebound into the teens above with single digits above north. Highs surge back into the 20s and 30s for Saturday, but will drop back into the teens and 20s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Most of next week is looking pretty good as we round out February and begin March. Temperatures will also return to more normal levels, and even above normal levels for some, as most days will see highs in the 30s and 40s, even some 50s towards the middle of the week. Do expect cooler temperatures in the areas that have more snow on the ground.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.