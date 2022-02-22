Snowmobile safety heightened during winter months

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With snow in the forecast, many Snowmobile owners are anxious to get out on the trails. But whether you are a beginner or a long-time rider, it’s always a good idea to refresh yourself on snowmobile safety.

Kerbie Slegers owns Brookings Powersports and snowmobiles are a big part of his business.

He says the number of snowmobiles purchased will actually increase in the upcoming weeks.

“Actually, snowmobile sales are coming right around the corner. When we do most of our sales is in the spring, in March and April is when snow check happens for Polaris snowmobiles,” said Slegers.

He sees riders of all ages. But no matter your experience, it’s important for anyone riding a snowmobile to be prepared.

“You should always wear a helmet, wear the right gear for riding a snowmobile, there’s chest protectors, helmets, special gloves, and boots for doing that. There are also classes that are available for kids or adults to ride also.”

As for those on the trails, or even if you’re in an area where you might encounter snowmobile riders, it’s important to be aware.

“Just be clear of your surroundings and watch out for the snowmobilers and drivers. They’re moving fast a lot of times and hopefully going at the right speed. But yes, they can get out of control too,” said Slegers.

