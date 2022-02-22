Avera Medical Minute
Tightly knit Augustana men clicking heading into postseason

By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The last time the Augustana mens basketball program won 23 or more games in the regular season. They went on to win the Division Two National Championship back in 2016.

So it’s pretty easy to see why there’s a lot of excitement as the 23-2 Vikings begin postseason play.

Ranked 5th in the nation, Augie is atop the Central Region rankings which, if they can finish there, would mean hosting the regional tournament.

They’re scoring at a clip comparable to the 2016 National Champions, averaging 78 points with a defense equally as strong, limiting opponents to 64 a game.

Anchored by three four years starters, the Vikings have four scorers averaging double figures, and a chemistry that has them on the same page entering the NSIC Tournament.

With the new NSIC Tournament format Augie gets a bye into the quarterfinals at the Sanford Pentagon which start Saturday. They’ll face the winner of Wednesday’s SMSU at Minot State game.

