Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Following his older siblings footsteps

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Camden Roth is a 4.0 student at Wagner High School. He’s just following a blueprint, he’s gotten from home.

“I have two older sisters who both did well in high school. So I saw them as a role model and that’s kind of how I wanted to follow what they did,” said Camden.

“He’s been a hard worker. His mom is one of our teachers here at the elementary school and I think she’s really instilled a love of learning in both he and his older sisters. And he does a great job at making sure school is his first priority,” said social studies teacher Elizabeth Renbarger.

Camden is also very involved in athletics. He’s also in choir and band.

“He does great at time management and he’s really mastered that in school. He does track and does basketball. He’s one of the starters on the basketball team. He’s also the vice president of his class,” said Renbarger.

“Working hard in school can lead to a successful life and to be the best you can,” said Camden.

And he wants to work in the medical field one day.

“I’ll go to the University of South Dakota and I think I’m going to major in medical biology. I want to go and become a doctor,” said Camden.

“He’s a very motivated, young individual. And he’s also very humble about it, so you wouldn’t be able to talk to him and know how smart he is,” said Renbarger.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Camden gets a $250 scholarship from the Charles Mix Electric Association, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Winter Storm to Begin Tonight
Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Winter Storm to Continue Through Tuesday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
What started as a mentoring opportunity grew into something more for Rebecca Westra.
Basketball coach rewarding effort off the court

Latest News

students
Lawmakers significantly amend Noem’s Critical Race Theory Bill before passing it
Molly Larson is a leader at Gayville-Volin High School
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A Leader at Gayville-Volin High School
Even before the pandemic, school districts around South Dakota have been struggling to find...
Sioux Falls School District increases pay for substitute teachers
Roosevelt high school parents are still searching for information regarding two reported...
Roosevelt HS parents searching for answers after overdose rumors