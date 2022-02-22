Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Following his older siblings footsteps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Camden Roth is a 4.0 student at Wagner High School. He’s just following a blueprint, he’s gotten from home.

“I have two older sisters who both did well in high school. So I saw them as a role model and that’s kind of how I wanted to follow what they did,” said Camden.

“He’s been a hard worker. His mom is one of our teachers here at the elementary school and I think she’s really instilled a love of learning in both he and his older sisters. And he does a great job at making sure school is his first priority,” said social studies teacher Elizabeth Renbarger.

Camden is also very involved in athletics. He’s also in choir and band.

“He does great at time management and he’s really mastered that in school. He does track and does basketball. He’s one of the starters on the basketball team. He’s also the vice president of his class,” said Renbarger.

“Working hard in school can lead to a successful life and to be the best you can,” said Camden.

And he wants to work in the medical field one day.

“I’ll go to the University of South Dakota and I think I’m going to major in medical biology. I want to go and become a doctor,” said Camden.

“He’s a very motivated, young individual. And he’s also very humble about it, so you wouldn’t be able to talk to him and know how smart he is,” said Renbarger.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Camden gets a $250 scholarship from the Charles Mix Electric Association, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

