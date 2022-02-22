Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers

The unidentified man brandished a gun at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale,...
The unidentified man brandished a gun at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale, demanding that his order be corrected, a spokesperson for the Unified Police Department, Sgt. Melody Cutler, said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Investigators believe a man told his 4-year-old child to fire at officers following a dispute over his order at a McDonald’s drive-thru in suburban Salt Lake City on Monday, police said. An officer was able to swipe at the gun as it was fired, directing the bullet away.

The unidentified man brandished a gun at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale, demanding that his order be corrected, a spokesperson for the Unified Police Department, Sgt. Melody Cutler, said. After workers asked that he pull to a waiting area while they corrected his order, they called police, she said.

The man did not cooperate and had to be pulled from the car, Cutler said. But, as officers were taking the man into custody, one looked back and saw a gun pointing from a rear window, she said. The officer who swiped the gun to the side as it was fired also yelled “kid” to other officers after seeing how young the shooter was, Cutler said.

A witness observed the man tell the 4-year-old, who was in the backseat with a 3-year-old sibling, to shoot the gun, Cutler said. She declined to elaborate.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said it was a sad day for law enforcement and the community.

“To have an adult think it is OK to encourage a four-year-old to pull a firearm and shoot at police illustrates how out of hand the campaign against police has gotten,” she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Winter Storm to Begin Tonight
Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Winter Storm to Continue Through Tuesday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
What started as a mentoring opportunity grew into something more for Rebecca Westra.
Basketball coach rewarding effort off the court

Latest News

First CO2 Pipeline application filed with PUC as landowners ask about safety, eminent domain of...
First CO2 Pipeline application filed with PUC, landowners ask about safety, eminent domain
As the road conditions continued to worsen on Monday in Aberdeen, Emergency Medical Technicians...
Emergency Medical Technicians brave winter storm
AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
AT&T shutting down its 3G network
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl
Bus driver for Okoboji School District accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl