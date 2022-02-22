Avera Medical Minute
Winter storm is welcome sight for some Sioux Falls businesses

By Cordell Wright
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been over a month since southeastern South Dakota has seen sizable snowfall, which is why this winter storm system is a welcome sight for snow removal companies.

“It’s exciting to get back out there and work,” Jeremy Fink said, the president of Absolute Green Inc. Lawn Care and Snow Removal.

Fink has been moving snow in the Sioux Falls area for 16 years, and he says this winter has been a little unexpected.

“They started saying it was going to be a little heavier. The predictions were about average. So we geared up for that, and it just fell flat on its face,” Fink said.

“When you don’t work you don’t make money. I mean it’s no different than someone working a job, we’re hurting too,” Fink said.

The low amount of snowfall is expected to have an impact on his business, even when spring rolls around.

“We’re already seeing it, we’re planning for it. There are going to be higher yields of fertilizer, which fertilizer has skyrocketed in price. You’re going to have irrigation going that’s going to be higher this year because we’re not going to be able to tone them down as much. So it’s going to affect the industry for another six months to a year at least,” Fink said.

The only plan is to just roll with the punches.

“We can’t tell it to snow we can’t tell it to rain so you get life lessons in this type of business. It’s tough but it’s rewarding too,” Fink said.

