Aberdeen plow drivers working 12-hour days to clear snow

By Sarah Parkin
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’ve been on the roads Tuesday in Aberdeen, chances are you crossed paths with a Department of Transportation snow plow driver. Brian Versluys is one of those drivers.

Versluys says one perk of being a snow plow driver is the thank-you’s he gets on the road.

”Oh yeah, I get a lot of waves from people in the cars and stuff. Kind of a thank-you wave for cleaning up the road,” said Versluys.

He has come to enjoy his work. After over twenty years of driving, he doesn’t mind the hours he puts in during winter storms like the one that hit South Dakota this week.

”Yesterday was another 12-hour day. It’s not too bad, I kind of enjoy it, but it’s long days and stuff,” said Versluys.

The hardest part of clearing the snow from this week’s storm was keeping the roads clean with the wind blowing the snow back onto the roadways.

”Most of the snow lands in the shelter belt areas and the bridges. We just go round and round trying to keep the bridges clean and the shelter belts clean. It’s just being out on the road the whole time,” said Versluys.

Versluys and his coworkers will cover over 200 miles of roads each day. He says most of the drivers in Aberdeen are courteous to him and his plow, but he worries more about their safety instead of his own.

”I like it when they don’t crowd the plow, but at the same time I like it when they do pass me so I don’t have to worry about them behind me. I kick up a lot of snow, a lot of blowing snow when I run into a drift. A lot of times I wonder if they’re still on the road,” said Versluys.

The Department of Transportation plow drivers will be on the roads this week until the wind lessens and the snow from the storm settles. For more information on road conditions from the Department of Transportation, visit SD511.org.

