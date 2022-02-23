Bishop Dudley Hospitality House over capacity, donations of winter gear, toiletries needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Since arriving to Sioux Falls a few months ago, Jackson Bordeaux is starting a new chapter in life. For now, home is the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. When it’s a warmer winter day, he likes to explore.

“I love going to walk in the park. Falls Park is nice. It’s beautiful to go there when it’s nice weather,” said Bordeaux.

On a day like today, he’s thankful for the warm gear he received.

“Stocking caps, gloves, jackets, yes it is good. They provide everything,” said Bordeaux.

If it wasn’t for The Bishop Dudley to call home, the warm meals that nourish body and soul....along with the winter gear, his life would be different.

“Be sad and probably freeze,” said Bordeaux.

Executive Director Madeline Shields sees people shivering and running to get in the front door.

“...coming in with the backpack on their back and that’s all they have,” said Shields.

So they continue to hand out coats, gloves, and hats. The problem is they’re running short, especially with larger sizes.

“And so it’s just kind of challenging. You know when, when people are a little bit larger and we don’t have the size coats we need,” said Shields.

They recently put two coats together to help a guest find protection from the cold.

Madeline: and they were a little bit snug, but we were able to get both of those coats for him.

Capacity is 100. Add more people sleeping on mats on the floor, they’re at 180. Not only is the winter gear dwindling, but everyday necessities.

Madeline: need all the hygiene items here that everyone enjoys in their own home.

The Amazon wish list is updated with what’s needed most. You can drop those and other items off between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm seven days a week.

“It’s just a click of a button. And that gets delivered right here to the Bishop Dudley house. And that’s extremely helpful for us and for our guests,” said Shields.

Bordeaux knows he’s cared for.

“It’s nice, it’s good. Stay warm,” said Bordeaux.

In addition to the warm clothing, coats hats, and gloves, they have a desperate need for toilet paper and toothpaste.

