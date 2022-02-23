Dakota State cruises in NSAA Tournament opener.

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State had no issues getting in gear for their run in the North Star Tournament, taking a 93-54 win over Waldorf Tuesday night.

The top-seeded Trojans were led by Jessi Giles with 16 points, followed by Savannah Walsdorf and Ashlyn Macdonald with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Lexi Robson had five assists for Dakota State, with Walsdorf and Shaylee DeBeer each tallying four. Macdonald led the team with seven rebounds.

As a team, the Trojans went 37-62 from the field, and 9-24 from beyond the arc. The team made 10-13 free throws, and also recorded 19 steals as a team.

Dakota State will play Dickinson State in the NSAA Tournament semi-finals Saturday, February 26th in the Watertown Civic Arena. That game is slated to begin at 1:00 P.M. CT.

