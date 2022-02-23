Dangerously Cold Conditions to Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The latest winter storm has moved away from the region and we will be left with some dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. We’ll deal with this for a few more days and nights, but things improve heading towards the weekend.

WEATHER ALERTS: WIND CHILL WARNINGS and WIND CHILL ADVISORIES are in place for the entire region through the morning hours. Wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s below with a few readings potentially dropping into the 40s below.

TODAY: We’ll have much quieter conditions today, though clouds will move in for the southern half of the region ahead of a wave in the jet stream. Winds will also be much calmer as well out of the N and NE at 5-15 mph. Highs will get into the single digits above zero for most areas, though areas north and northwest could stay closer to zero or just a few degrees below. Wind chill values will remain in the single digits and teens below.

TONIGHT: Skies become mostly cloudy to cloudy as the wave approaches. A few flurries or light snow showers are possible for areas along the South Dakota/Nebraska border late this evening and overnight. Winds will be out of the E and NE at 5-10 mph or less. Lows drop back into the single digits below with teens below north.

THURSDAY: We’ll have a mostly to partly cloudy sky for the northern and western areas but snow showers are expected for the southern and southeastern hometowns. Accumulations with this round of snow will run a trace to 2″. Skies clear into Thursday night as higher pressure settles in. Highs will be in the single digits to lower teens with lows in the single digits and teens below.

WEEKEND: The last weekend of February is looking pretty good with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the teens and 20s Friday, but will climb into the 20s and 30s for Saturday and Sunday. The warmest day looks to be on Saturday, and it’s possible a few spots could reach 40.

NEXT WEEK: The quiet weather will continue through most of next week with a partly cloudy sky. More clouds look to move in late next week and that’s when our next chance of precipitation could take place. Highs though will go back above average, in the 30s and 40s with some 50s midweek for spots.

