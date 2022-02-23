Despite mayor’s objection, Watertown council moves forward with City Hall move

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown City Council has decided to take the next step in renovating the former Wells Fargo Bank building downtown into a new City Hall.

The city bought the building for $1.3 million in November 2020, but since then, the building has sat empty, with no renovations taking place.

Watertown Radio reports Mayor Ried Holien voted against putting the renovation work out for bid Tuesday night, saying he’s never looked at moving into a renovated bank building as a long-term solution.

“It was probably a band-aid to a problem of City Hall,” Holien said. “I thought we could pick up our desks, walk them across the parking lot, put them in Wells Fargo. It’s a fine building. It was never my vision for a City Hall for the City of Watertown.”

The council voted 5-to-2 to seek bids on the renovation work.

