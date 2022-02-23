Avera Medical Minute
Former SDN Communications CEO dies at 57

Former SDN Communications CEO Mark Shlanta died Wednesday, following a two-year battle with...
Former SDN Communications CEO Mark Shlanta died Wednesday, following a two-year battle with cancer.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Longtime SDN Communications CEO Mark Shlanta died Wednesday.

According to SiouxFalls.Business, Shlanta turned 57 about a week before his death and had battled cancer for two years.

Shlanta served as CEO for 21 years before stepping away late last year. Under his leadership, the company “changed the technology and communications landscape of South Dakota,” the company said in a statement.

During Shlanta’s tenure, he expanded the fiber optic network to 50,000 miles in South Dakota and extended it into eight surrounding states.

You can read more about Shlanta’s impact on the community here.

