Iowa COVID-19 deaths surpass 9,000 as hospitalizations drop

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa climbed past 9,000, even as hospitalizations continue to decrease in the state.

The state on Wednesday reported a total of 9,085 deaths from the virus, including 137 since the latest report Feb. 16. Officials do not indicate when the deaths occurred.

Since Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the discontinuation of the state’s COVID-19 dashboard earlier in February, the health department has reported significantly less data on its website. Iowa’s overall death rate, at 283 deaths per 100,000 people, ranks 30th in the nation.

Federal data shows 345 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, the lowest level in about six months.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

