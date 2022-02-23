More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week

Avera Medical Minute
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A winter storm stretching across the country has airlines scratching plans to fly this week.

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.

According to flightaware.com, American Airlines is taking the biggest hit.

The airline expects the storm to have a “significant impact on its operations.”

About a third of all American’s arrivals and departures at its headquarters in Dallas were canceled Wednesday.

Nearly a third of the airline’s departures are already canceled for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

