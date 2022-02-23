Noem announces she is writing book about her life

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem says she is writing a book about her experiences growing up in South Dakota and how it contributed to her life in politics.

Noem announced the book Wednesday morning on a segment of Fox and Friends on Fox News. “Not My First Rodeo: Lessons Learned from the Heartland” will be released this summer.

The publisher’s website describes the book as “the story of a life lived so far,” rather than just a book about politics.

“From a rising star in Republican politics, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem tells her rough and tumble story of growing up on a ranch, and how a blessed life of true grit taught her how to lead,” a segment of the description reads.

The book’s list price is $30 for a hardcover, or $16.99 for an e-book edition.

