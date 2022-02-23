Avera Medical Minute
Northern State wrestling looks back as program continues success

An outpour from the community helped the university bring it back almost immediately, and the program has only grown stronger in the NSIC.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State’s wrestling program has had a long journey after it was suspended in March of 2015. An outpour from the community helped the university bring it back almost immediately, and the program has only grown stronger in the NSIC.

That comes off a conference championship last year, their first since 2004.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck has that story from Aberdeen.

