Pregnant woman shot by Uber driver in Georgia, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (WGCL) - A pregnant Georgia woman was forced to deliver her child earlier than scheduled after being shot three times.

Authorities in College Park say the suspect was the woman’s Uber rideshare driver, WGCL reported.

The mother and child are in good shape, considering the circumstances. The search for the shooter is ongoing.

“She was out of intensive care last night,” Kenneth Anderson, the father of the victim, said Tuesday.

Anderson says he still can hear his 36-year-old daughter getting shot by an Uber driver outside of his house.

“She’s doing pretty good,” he said. “She’s going to be in there for a few more weeks.”

Around 10 p.m. local time Saturday, he says his daughter ordered a car to his house, but a different vehicle than the one shown in the app arrived to pick her up.

He says the two began arguing because they couldn’t find one another quickly to start the ride.

“That’s when I heard gunshots,” the father said.

He says the driver shot her in the leg once and the stomach twice. They rushed her to the hospital where she was forced to deliver her baby two months premature after emergency surgery.

Anderson says police are tracking the gunman as fast as they can, and Uber has removed him from the app.

“I’m not going to be happy until they catch him,” Anderson said.

Uber issued a statement calling the incident “nauseating” and vowed to help police with the investigation.

A GoFundMe fundraiser to help with medical expenses has been started by the family.

