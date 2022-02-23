Avera Medical Minute
Family seeks donations after losing 11-year-old to snowmobile accident

Ice bubble
Ice bubble(Unsplash)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, February 17, 11-year-old Dane McCoy passed away after a tragic snowmobile accident.

Members of the Sioux Falls community have donated to the McCoy family, helping them get closer to reaching their goal of raising $65,000 on their GoFundMe page.

The Saint John Paul II Catholic Church community has been supporting the family as well, as they navigate this difficult time. The church is sharing the GoFundMe on their Facebook page encouraging the community to donate.

